Fear of Muslims grips a North Carolina town that has hardly any
Jeff Miller, a dry cleaner owner who serves on the City Council in Hendersonville, North Carolina, was driving his green truck late Monday afternoon when news of the Christmas market attack in Berlin came on the radio. "This world's dangerous right now, and I don't think we are nearly where we need to be with border security," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Mon
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|Dec 25
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Dec 23
|troll
|21
|North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult...
|Dec 23
|Logic Analysis
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC