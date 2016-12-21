Failed deal to undo LGBT law marks rocky start for governor
North Carolina's next Democratic governor already has seen several powers stripped away by the Republican-controlled legislature and a deal he helped broker to repeal the state law limiting LGBT protections fall apart. And Roy Cooper hasn't been sworn in yet.
