Election-count fight may foreshadow new GOP legislation
A fight over vote-counting that stretched beyond Election Day offers a preview of how Republicans may seek to re-do North Carolina's ballot-access laws in 2017. Earlier this month, Gov. Pat McCrory conceded his narrow loss to Democrat Roy Cooper several weeks after the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|Dec 25
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Dec 23
|troll
|21
|North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult...
|Dec 23
|Logic Analysis
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC