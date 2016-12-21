Election-count fight may foreshadow n...

Election-count fight may foreshadow new GOP legislation

A fight over vote-counting that stretched beyond Election Day offers a preview of how Republicans may seek to re-do North Carolina's ballot-access laws in 2017. Earlier this month, Gov. Pat McCrory conceded his narrow loss to Democrat Roy Cooper several weeks after the election.

