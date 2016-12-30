Driver Loses Control, Crashes Through...

Driver Loses Control, Crashes Through Roof Of North Carolina Group Home

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A car crashed through the roof of a North Carolina group home for adults with autism Friday afternoon, according to WGHP-TV. The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. when an elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 2
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 11 hr spocko 59
News Guess Who's coming to casino Fri Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Dec 25 lides 23
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC