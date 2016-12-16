Court intervenes in North Carolina power struggle
A North Carolina judge granted a small victory to the state's incoming Democratic governor, temporarily blocking a law by Republican lawmakers stripping him of control over elections in a legislative power play just weeks ago. Wake County Superior Court Judge Don Stephens on Friday blocked the new law, which would end the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards, as Gov.-elect Roy Cooper is set to take office Sunday.
