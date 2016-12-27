Continue reading North Carolina NAACP to consider Economic Boycott a '

In light of all the gross wrongs by the extremist Republican controlled legislature over the past two weeks, that follow a pattern over the last 3 years during which they have passed unconstitutional laws that were overturned in the courts 13 times, we say enough is enough! Their actions are in violation of and are antithesis to the values of our Constitution, our civil rights commitments, and the deep moral values of justice we share as a state and nation. The extremist Republican leadership in the NC General Assembly has engaged in a modern day political and policy coup d'etat, by passing regressive laws such as SB4 and HB17.

