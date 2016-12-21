Christmas Eve shooting inside a home in North Carolina kills 4

Melania Trump wears a VERY short dress to church for midnight mass in Florida - as the congregation goes wild for The Donald 'Congratulations to the baby daddy!': Trump's married communications director quits just two days after being appointed as female staffer hints in series of tweets that he has been involved in a 'John Edwards' style sex scandal What the Democrats don't want you to know: Party lost more than 1,030 seats in state legislatures, governor's mansions and Congress during Barack Obama's presidency Revealed: The simple formula for dealing with EVERY family member - from prickly mother-in-laws to overexcited children - this Christmas Look who got candy canes for Christmas! Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy their sweet treat as their parents take them to the church in Kate's home village - where Pippa is getting married in May The Queen misses traditional Christmas ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.