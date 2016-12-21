After Legislative Coup, North Carolina Can No Longer Be Considered a Democracy, Study Finds

A new report finds that North Carolina's democratic institutions are so flawed that the state should no longer be considered a functioning democracy. The report, by the Electoral Integrity Project, or EIP, "points to extreme gerrymandering, voter suppression of communities of color and the recent stripping of power of incoming Democratic Governor Roy Cooper by Republicans," reports "Democracy Now!" EIP gave the state a score of 58 out of 100 points-similar to those of Cuba, Sierra Leone and Indonesia.

