After Legislative Coup, North Carolin...

After Legislative Coup, North Carolina Can No Longer Be Considered a Democracy, Study Finds

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Truthdig

A new report finds that North Carolina's democratic institutions are so flawed that the state should no longer be considered a functioning democracy. The report, by the Electoral Integrity Project, or EIP, "points to extreme gerrymandering, voter suppression of communities of color and the recent stripping of power of incoming Democratic Governor Roy Cooper by Republicans," reports "Democracy Now!" EIP gave the state a score of 58 out of 100 points-similar to those of Cuba, Sierra Leone and Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 9 hr True Judgment 56
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Dec 25 lides 23
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 25 THE PRETENDERS 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... Dec 23 troll 20
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,696 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC