ACLU on North Carolina's Failure to Repeal Bathroom Law: - We'll Just Have to See Them in Court'
North Carolina's failure to repeal its so-called bathroom law, which limits LGBT rights and has sparked widespread boycotts and controversy, doesn't end the fight over the law also known as HB2, or House Bill 2. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal reminded the public in a news release Wednesday evening that they have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law. "The Legislature may not be willing to undo their unconstitutional overreach and respect the rights of LGBT people, so we'll just have to see them in court," said James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBT and HIV Project, in a statement.
