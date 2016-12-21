A North Carolina New Year's tradition of family adventure, exercise and reconnection with nature continues in 2017 with First Day Hikes in North Carolina State Parks on Jan. 1. For New Year's Day, More than 40 guided hikes are scheduled in the state parks system, ranging from short "leg-stretchers" to seven-mile treks, most of them featuring interpretive programs by rangers along the way. All seasonal state park facilities will remain open on the holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.