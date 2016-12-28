8-Year Old NJ Girl Used as Weapon in ...

8-Year Old NJ Girl Used as Weapon in Social Justice Warrior Mom's Attack on Boy Scouts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RedState

I was the only girl from a family full of boys. Growing up in a very rural part of North Carolina, left to our own devices for most of our days, we had to find our fun where we could.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 1 hr slick willie expl... 54
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Dec 25 lides 23
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 25 THE PRETENDERS 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... Dec 23 troll 21
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC