There are on the The London Free Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in N.C.. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people. Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The London Free Press.