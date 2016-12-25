7 shot during Christmas party at Moos...

7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in N.C.

There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in N.C.. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people. Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
everyone

Fayetteville, NC

#1 7 hrs ago
I guess it would be easier to hid the police actions if the news is in writing that way its easier to lie right?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Sun Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Sun lides 23
News Guess Who's coming to casino Sun THE PRETENDERS 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Fri Just Wondering 9
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... Dec 23 troll 21
News North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult... Dec 23 Logic Analysis 3
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Dec 23 slick willie expl... 46
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC