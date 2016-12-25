7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in N.C.
There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in N.C.. In it, The London Free Press reports that:
Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people. Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.
#1 7 hrs ago
I guess it would be easier to hid the police actions if the news is in writing that way its easier to lie right?
