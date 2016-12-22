5 things for Thursday, December 22, 2016: North Carolina, Donald Trump, Germany attack
Good morning. It's Thursday, just three shopping days left until Christmas. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|8 min
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|1 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Fri
|troll
|21
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Fri
|TomInElPaso
|23
|North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult...
|Fri
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|46
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC