16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year

More than 100 years ago, on December 31, 1907, the New York Times threw a party in Times Square. Instead of the traditional fireworks --- the city had banned them --- it decided to try something a little different: lower a 700-lb ball, made of wood and iron and decorated with 100 light bulbs.

Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
Kathy Griffin's balls?
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,289

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
Rev Don Wildmoan wrote:
Kathy Griffin's balls?
They would first have to be removed from Anderson Cooper's mouth..
Knock off purse seller

Denver, CO

#3 1 hr ago
Weird things people do, celebrate New Years. What's the point? So it's a new year...and? And what? People make no sense....and to think some of them vote...that's a scarey thought.

And then there's a funnier one. People celebrating a new year but then turn around and "hate the passage of time" so much they get face lifts, rub on cream to hide wrinkles. First you "can't stand reminders of the passage of time" then they turn right around and do the opposite, "celebrate the passage of time" at New Years. Ok, who took the meth again people? You dummies need to stop the drug use......
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
Dr Wu wrote:
<quoted text>
They would first have to be removed from Anderson Cooper's mouth..
He was raised by a famous socialite and would never talk with his mouth full.
Chicago, IL

