No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fourth of July holiday
Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions. This week fire danger increased from low to moderate with the drier and hotter weather moving into our area so forest rangers are preparing for the Fourth of July crowds.
