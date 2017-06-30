Montana to lose $5.3 billion in federal funding for Medicaid under the proposed Senate health bill
An independent analysis commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation projects that if the U.S. Senate's version of the American Health Care Act is enacted, Montana's Medicaid program could lose $5.3 billion in federal funding, and more than 75,000 adults enrolled through the recent Medicaid expansion could lose coverage as early as 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|Jul 1
|USA
|172
|Memo to Democrats after special-election losses...
|Jun 30
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Jun 26
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|41
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC