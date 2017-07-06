Montana earthquake: 5.8 magnitude earthquake felt in region
The U.S. Geological Survey tweeted early Thursday that a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit western Montana at about 12:30 a.m. local time. The quake's epicenter was in Lincoln, which is just outside Missoula.
