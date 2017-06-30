Jon Tester denounces dark money one month after dark money group buys ads on his behalf
Majority Forward included Jon Tester in a $3.5 million ad buy across six different states in May. "Each and every month, we are proving that you don't need dark money to make real change happen," said Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in an email sent to supporters on Monday. That's certainly easy for Tester to say.
