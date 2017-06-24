USDA Authorizes Emergency Grazing In Drought-Stricken States
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue authorized Conservation Reserve Program lands opened for livestock grazing to relieve pressure on ranchers suffering through a severe drought in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. Perdue made the announcement Friday , approving emergency grazing on secured lands set aside for environmental reasons to begin immediately and continue through September 30 unless circumstances improve.
