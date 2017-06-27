Todaya s highlights in history provided

On June 25, 1967, the Beatles performed their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World," the first-ever live international telecast which was carried by satellite from 14 countries. In 1530, the Augsburg Confession, a statement outlining the articles of faith of the Lutheran Church, was presented to Holy Roman Emperor Charles V at the Diet of Augsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.