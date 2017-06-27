Todaya s highlights in history provided -
On June 25, 1967, the Beatles performed their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World," the first-ever live international telecast which was carried by satellite from 14 countries. In 1530, the Augsburg Confession, a statement outlining the articles of faith of the Lutheran Church, was presented to Holy Roman Emperor Charles V at the Diet of Augsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Mon
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC