There's A Theory Going Around About Love Island's Montana & It's A Bit Of A Game Changer
After the most recent re-coupling on the island, fans seem a little bit annoyed with one of the new pairings, and to be honest, we can kinda see where they're coming from. With the love triangle between Olivia, Chris and Mike, we always knew that drama was en route, but strangely it wasn't them that created the divide amongst viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beat 106.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|7 hr
|dongsuseups
|41
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|8 hr
|dongsuseups
|6
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|8 hr
|dongsuseups
|91
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|Tue
|guest
|132
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC