There's A Theory Going Around About L...

There's A Theory Going Around About Love Island's Montana & It's A Bit Of A Game Changer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Beat 106

After the most recent re-coupling on the island, fans seem a little bit annoyed with one of the new pairings, and to be honest, we can kinda see where they're coming from. With the love triangle between Olivia, Chris and Mike, we always knew that drama was en route, but strangely it wasn't them that created the divide amongst viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beat 106.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... 7 hr dongsuseups 41
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... 8 hr dongsuseups 6
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... 8 hr dongsuseups 91
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... Tue guest 132
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... Jun 12 commenters 1
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... Jun 12 BB Board 7
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC