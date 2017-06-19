State of Montana v. Gregory Zietlow

State of Montana v. Gregory Zietlow

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Brett D. Schandelson, Tipp & Buley, P.C., Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy K Plubell, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Kirsten Pabst, Missoula County Attorney, Britany Santomo, Deputy County Attorney, Missoula, Montana A 1 Gregory Zietlow appeals from an order entered in the Montana Fourth Judicial District Court, Missoula County, finding there was particularized suspicion to initiate an investigatory stop of Zietlow's vehicle for driving under the influence . We affirm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15) 6 hr upYOdirtwaterrump 36
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... 6 hr upYOdirtwaterrump 92
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... 15 hr Jared Soros 42
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... Wed dongsuseups 6
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... Tue guest 132
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... Jun 12 commenters 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC