Sen. Steve Daines plans tele-town hall on health care bill

Montana's Republican U.S. senator, Steve Daines, says he'll decide whether to support his party's health care bill after hearing from constituents. The Billings Gazette reported Saturday that Daines will host a telephone town hall next Wednesday on the Senate Republican proposal.

