Sen. Steve Daines plans tele-town hall on health care bill
Montana's Republican U.S. senator, Steve Daines, says he'll decide whether to support his party's health care bill after hearing from constituents. The Billings Gazette reported Saturday that Daines will host a telephone town hall next Wednesday on the Senate Republican proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|19 hr
|guest
|150
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Thu
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Thu
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|92
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC