Sen. Daines to host tele-town hall on Wednesday

U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues. Montanans can join Daines' tele-town hall by texting "SenatorDaines" to 828282 or by calling any of Daines' offices to get registered for the event.

