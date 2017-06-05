Salmonella outbreak linked to live poultry in Montana
The Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed today that 14 Montanans in 11 counties have been diagnosed this spring with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry. However, this outbreak is not unique to Montana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
