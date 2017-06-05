Prosecutors: Man used brother-in-law's gun in triple slaying
A man with a criminal record used his ailing brother-in-law's gun to kill his wife, her sister and his brother-in-law before fleeing the state, Montana prosecutors said during opening statements in Robert James LeCou 's deliberate homicide trial. "The evidence will show that Lloyd's 9 mm handgun, even though we don't have it to show you, was what shot and killed Lloyd, Sharon and Karen," Assistant Attorney General Guzynski told a Carbon County jury on Monday.
