Pennsylvania man missing in Bob Marshall wilderness
A search is being conducted for a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who has gone missing in a Montana wilderness area. Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|5 min
|usa
|153
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|92
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC