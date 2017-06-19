Pennsylvania man missing in Bob Marsh...

Pennsylvania man missing in Bob Marshall wilderness

Wednesday Jun 21

A search is being conducted for a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who has gone missing in a Montana wilderness area. Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

