One killed in a three car accident on...

One killed in a three car accident on Highway 2

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KFBB

At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion. Montana Highway Patrol tells us her Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west bound on Highway 2 when her car crossed the center line and collided head on with a MACK dump truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 10 hr Ms Sassy 131
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... Sun Christsharian Dee... 3
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... Jun 15 Red Crosse 40
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... Jun 12 commenters 1
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... Jun 12 BB Board 7
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Jun 7 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC