One killed in a three car accident on Highway 2
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion. Montana Highway Patrol tells us her Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west bound on Highway 2 when her car crossed the center line and collided head on with a MACK dump truck.
