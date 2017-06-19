Officials ID remains of airman who va...

Officials ID remains of airman who vanished in Montana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Air Force investigators have identified the remains of a New Mexico-based airman who vanished in the mountains of Montana in June 1974. The Independent Record reports the family of Rudy Redd Victor in Littleton, Colorado, recently received word from the Air Force that investigators believed Victor died not long after he fled from a car between Helena and Great Falls during a fight with his girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 1 hr BB Board 154
News Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15) Jun 22 upYOdirtwaterrump 36
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... Jun 22 upYOdirtwaterrump 92
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... Jun 21 Jared Soros 42
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... Jun 21 dongsuseups 6
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... Jun 12 commenters 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC