Officials ID remains of airman who vanished in Montana
Air Force investigators have identified the remains of a New Mexico-based airman who vanished in the mountains of Montana in June 1974. The Independent Record reports the family of Rudy Redd Victor in Littleton, Colorado, recently received word from the Air Force that investigators believed Victor died not long after he fled from a car between Helena and Great Falls during a fight with his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|154
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|92
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC