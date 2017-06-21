Negative impact of state library budget cuts

By Montana Library Association Board of Directors : President - " Lisa M. Jackson, Vice President - " Elizabeth Jonkel, Past President - " Dawn Kingstad, Secretary/Treasurer - " Mary Guthmiller, ASLD Chair - " Aaron LaFromboise, PLD Chair - " Kit Stephenson, SLD Co-Chairs - " Dianne Mattila, Angela Achuleta, ALA Representative - " Matt ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bitterroot Star.