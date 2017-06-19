Montanans have choices in making college more affordable
In Montana, you don't have to be at the top of your high school class to be accepted to a flagship university. A 2.5 grade point average is adequate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|15 min
|fingers mcgurke
|124
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 15
|Red Crosse
|40
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|Jun 7
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC