Montana Republican Greg Gianforte Apologizes, Will Plead Guilty To Assaulting Reporter
Yesterday it was announced that newly-elected congressman from Montana, Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assault charges resulting from an altercation with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs last month. In spite of Jacobs saying "he would not object to Gianforte entering a no contest plea ," the Gallatin County Attorney told reporters that Gianforte will nonetheless plead guilty.
