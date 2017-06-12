Montana man gets 5 years for kidnappi...

Montana man gets 5 years for kidnapping estranged wife

A Montana man has been sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections for kidnapping and assaulting his estranged wife in February 2016. Sherri Frost testified during Friday's sentencing hearing that she feared Kevin Frost was going to kill her after he forced her into his car, threatened her with a stun gun and took her to a friend's barn, where he forced her to drink alcohol.

