Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in th...

Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week. George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets.

Chicago, IL

