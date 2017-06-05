Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes
A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week. George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets.
