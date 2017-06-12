Montana communities receive nearly $1.5 million for property cleanup and redevelopment
DENVER The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected six Montana organizations to receive nearly $1.5 million in Brownfields grants to assess, cleanup and redevelop properties that have been identified by local interests as priorities for productive reuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|93
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|40
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|Jun 7
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Donald Trump Is A Big Reason Why The GOP Kept T...
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC