Montana communities receive nearly $1.5 million for property cleanup and redevelopment

15 hrs ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

DENVER The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected six Montana organizations to receive nearly $1.5 million in Brownfields grants to assess, cleanup and redevelop properties that have been identified by local interests as priorities for productive reuse.

