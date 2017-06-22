Montana Businessman Charged With Wire Fraud
A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases. The Flathead Beacon reports John "Kevin" Moore of Bigfork entered his pleas during a hearing in Great Falls on June 12. Prosecutors said Moore established two businesses, one to buy oil and gas leases and another to obtain and sell fine art.
