Montana agency sets temporary rules f...

Montana agency sets temporary rules for medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

On Friday, parts of Montana's new medical marijuana program took effect as state regulators develop permanent regulations. The deadline to have the full regulatory framework in place is April 30, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 14 hr BB Board 171
News Memo to Democrats after special-election losses... 17 hr inbred Genius 3
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... Jun 26 huntcoyotes 94
News Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15) Jun 22 upYOdirtwaterrump 36
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... Jun 21 Jared Soros 42
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... Jun 21 dongsuseups 6
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC