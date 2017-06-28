Memo to Democrats after special-election losses: Find better candidates
There are 4 comments on the USA Today story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled Memo to Democrats after special-election losses: Find better candidates. In it, USA Today reports that:
Memo to Democrats after special-election losses: Find better candidates Government experience may not matter for presidential candidates, but voters like it in contenders for Congress. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYoxcT Fault-finding by Democrats has been in abundance since Republicans swept all four of this year's special elections to fill vacant House seats.
#1 Wednesday Jun 28
Ossof was an okay candidate, even if he suppressed his Bernie Sanders' position in his messaging.
The difference in these very close races is voter suppression, mostly via Interstate Crosscheck, but the corporate media cannot dare to imply that any of that "Russian hacking" is in whole or in part, in many guises, homegrown. To do so would undermine the whole construct that we have a functioning democracy.
#2 Wednesday Jun 28
well, that's basically BS when we're talking heavily red and gop districts. fact is that in georgia, repubs had won that seat by 20% or more and won it this time by 4%. not exactly an endorsement of their party or trump, to put it mildly.
Since: Oct 08
27,087
#3 Thursday Jun 29
ossoff lost, trump won....libs go into apopopleptic coma
#5 Friday Jun 30
trump ran against ossoff? wow, too bad we couldn't defeat him, it would've saved him - and you - an impeachment yet to come.
