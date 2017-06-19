Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday. The Choteau Acantha first reported Hellmuth's discovery, describing the man as tired and dehydrated but in good condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|6 hr
|guest
|150
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Thu
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Thu
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|92
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC