Major Montana insurer reaches contract with air ambulance
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and Life Flight Network have reached an agreement to provide in-network coverage of air ambulance service in southwestern Montana. As part of the agreement announced Thursday, Life Flight Network will base one of its helicopters in Bozeman.
