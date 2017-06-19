June 20th Known As Good Roads Day
The third Tuesday in June is known as "Good Roads Day," when the people of Montana are asked to give their feedback and suggestions about public roads. And this year, Montanans have the chance to comment on the state's long-range policy plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
