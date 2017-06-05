In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech and Privacy Rightsby...
There are 1 comment on the National Review Online story from Monday Jun 5, titled In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech and Privacy Rightsby....
Now that the special election for the U.S. House seat is over and the eyes of the world might linger on Montana for a moment, I thought now would be a good time to discuss one particularly insidious product of the governor's legacy: the DISCLOSE Act . The law, which the governor cites warmly as a tool for fighting "the corrupting influence of money in politics," is in practice little more than a way to guarantee that politicians, who already have the loudest microphone, can shut down opposing viewpoints and make it harder for citizens to hold lawmakers accountable.
#1 Wednesday
There Goes More And MORE Of Our "FREEDOMS" Each And EVERY Day In Each And EVERY DAY.....(It Was FUN While IT LASTED!)(That's All FOLKS!)(But In The WORDS Of A LESS Than PROFESSIONAL University Of Iowa Hospital Staff On The MENTAL WARD In My Home State Of Iowa In Iowa City Iowa YEARS Ago: There IS No Such THING As FREEDOM And NEVER Was And YOU NEED To "GROW A SPINE/BACKBONE" Dear Little SUBSERVIENT Mental Patient ELISE!)(As SHE Was LITERALLY Standing OVER ME PSYCHOLOGICALLY ABUSING ME And THREATENING Me With PLACING ME Into The STATE Of Iowa's ADVANCED MHMR SANITORIUM? And OTHER Forms Of PATIENT PUNISHMENTS Including ADVANCED Not Yet On The MARKET Anti Psychotics When I WAS Already TRAUMATIZED By The SYSTEM Already)(Really NICE You University Of Iowa Hospitals WITCH!)
