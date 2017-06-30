Gianforte says he's ready to fight re...

Gianforte says he's ready to fight regulation as he takes spot on House natural resources committee

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Washington Examiner

Rep. Greg Gianforte, who assaulted a reporter the day before the Montana special election that he won, was welcomed Tuesday to the House Natural Resources Committee, where he said he looks forward to repealing regulations. "I look forward to working on repealing unnecessary regulations that threaten good-paying Montana jobs and delivering comprehensive forest reform that puts our timber workers back to work, reduces the risk of wildfires and improves the health of our forests," the Montana Republican said.

