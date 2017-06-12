Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter
Montana's incoming congressman called for civility in politics on Friday, four days after his conviction for assaulting a reporter who asked him a question about health care. Gianforte spoke to The Associated Press at his Bozeman home in his first national interview since winning the May 25 special congressional election.
