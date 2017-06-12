Get outside: 5 Montana places that should have been in movies
A nunatak spire marks where ancient glaciers split while carving the upper Kintla Creek Basin of the Akamina-Kishnina region along the U.S.-Canadian border between Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park. While the movie "Logan" didn't use this location for its cross-border escape through the "mountains" of North Dakota, it should have.
