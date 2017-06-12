Get outside: 5 Montana places that sh...

Get outside: 5 Montana places that should have been in movies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

A nunatak spire marks where ancient glaciers split while carving the upper Kintla Creek Basin of the Akamina-Kishnina region along the U.S.-Canadian border between Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park. While the movie "Logan" didn't use this location for its cross-border escape through the "mountains" of North Dakota, it should have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 10 min Red Crosse 73
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... 3 hr Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... 7 hr commenters 1
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... 7 hr BB Board 37
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... 7 hr BB Board 7
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Jun 7 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Donald Trump Is A Big Reason Why The GOP Kept T... Jun 2 No doubt 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC