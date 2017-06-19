Fourth Montana Republican enters Senate race against Tester
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that Kalispell state Sen. Albert Olszewski, Scott Roy McLean of Missoula and Troy Downing of Big Sky are also running for the Republican nomination. Murray lost in the primary for a state House seat in 2010.
