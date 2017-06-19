Extreme drought hits northeast Montan...

Extreme drought hits northeast Montana, has farmers praying for rain

Thursday Jun 22

Farmers across a 200-mile swath of the northeastern part of the state have seen just a half-inch of rain in the past two months. This trend after scant winter snows has farmers from Jordan to Plentywood nervous about the 2017 harvest.



