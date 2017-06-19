Extreme drought hits northeast Montana, has farmers praying for rain
Farmers across a 200-mile swath of the northeastern part of the state have seen just a half-inch of rain in the past two months. This trend after scant winter snows has farmers from Jordan to Plentywood nervous about the 2017 harvest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|5 min
|usa
|153
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|92
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|42
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC