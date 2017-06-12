Deck collapses at Montana lodge injuring more than 25
Approximately 25 people were injured, some critically, after a deck collapsed at a lodge in northwest Montana Saturday afternoon, the local fire department said. The incident occurred at Glacier Camp in Lakeside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|15 hr
|slick willie expl...
|122
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Sat
|Marine Corp Pat
|2
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 15
|Red Crosse
|40
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|Jun 12
|commenters
|1
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|Jun 7
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC