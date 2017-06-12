Deck collapses at Montana lodge injur...

Deck collapses at Montana lodge injuring more than 25

11 hrs ago

Approximately 25 people were injured, some critically, after a deck collapsed at a lodge in northwest Montana Saturday afternoon, the local fire department said. The incident occurred at Glacier Camp in Lakeside.

Chicago, IL

