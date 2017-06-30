Bombs found in Montana home linked to bank robberies
Federal agents found homemade bombs in a Montana home that may be connected to a rash of bank robberies in multiple states and to a man who is suspected of shooting at a Kansas state trooper, authorities said Monday. FBI agents, along with officers from Chino, California; Rexburg, Idaho; and Montana's Musselshell County searched a home in the town of Roundup, about 50 miles north of Billings, according to officials with the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|Jul 1
|USA
|172
|Memo to Democrats after special-election losses...
|Jun 30
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Jun 26
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Robby Knievel pleads "not guilty" to felony charge (Nov '15)
|Jun 22
|upYOdirtwaterrump
|36
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|41
|Congressman calls for civil politics after assa...
|Jun 21
|dongsuseups
|6
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC