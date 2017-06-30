Bombs found in Montana home linked to bank robberies

Federal agents found homemade bombs in a Montana home that may be connected to a rash of bank robberies in multiple states and to a man who is suspected of shooting at a Kansas state trooper, authorities said Monday. FBI agents, along with officers from Chino, California; Rexburg, Idaho; and Montana's Musselshell County searched a home in the town of Roundup, about 50 miles north of Billings, according to officials with the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.