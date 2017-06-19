Authorities: 32 people go to hospital...

Authorities: 32 people go to hospitals after deck collapse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

North Korea claims U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's JFK airport. Authorities say 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, NBC Montana reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 10 hr Ms Sassy 131
News Congressman calls for civil politics after assa... Sun Christsharian Dee... 3
News Republican wins Montana election despite assaul... Jun 15 Red Crosse 40
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... Jun 12 Red Crosse 18
News Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee... Jun 12 commenters 1
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... Jun 12 BB Board 7
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Jun 7 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC